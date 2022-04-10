“This is why Arteta ain’t the guy” – Former Arsenal academy graduate reacts to Brighton defeat

Former Arsenal academy graduate Jay Bothroyd has claimed that manager Mikel Arteta isn't the right man to be leading the Gunners.

The Spaniard endured yet another setback in the Premier League on Saturday, having been heavily beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace earlier in the week. His side faltered and were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

They looked lackluster at home and only after Martin Odegaard's goal in the 89th minute did Arsenal show some energy. But it was too late.

The loss may just be the turning point in the race for the top four as Tottenham Hotspur now have UEFA Champions League qualification in their hands. They currently sit three points ahead of Arsenal, albeit Arteta's men have a game in hand.

Bothroyd was scathing in his analysis of Arteta during the disappointing defeat to Brighton.

He told fans on Twitter (via HITC):

"And this is why Arteta ain’t the guy!!! Yes players have to perform but they didn’t look motivated from the first whistle!! All we can do is pray Villa perform."

Sorry Gunners fans... Aston Villa are losing 4-0 to Spurs who are continuing their hot run of form at the business end of the Premier League season.

Is Mikel Arteta 'the guy' for Arsenal?

Arteta has had a topsy-turvy campaign in charge at the Emirates

Bothroyd made a good point about the Gunners players looking devoid of confidence, especially during the first-half of the huge defeat to Brighton. But it is a tad unfair to criticize Arteta given the transformation his side have shown this season.

The Spaniard has bedded youth into the side and all of his summer acquisitions have worked well, having previously been doubted by many.

The Gunners began the season in awful form, losing their first three Premier League games in a row.

Back then, Arteta's future was under huge speculation. Bookies made him the odds-on favorite to be the first Premier League manager sacked.

But then Arsenal started to get points on the board, pushing up the table and doing so in fine fashion. The Gunners played with the attacking excitement of years gone by.

"It's about how we correct our mistakes and respond to it."







It's time to bounce back, together!





They were stopped in their tracks by Liverpool, who ended a run of eight games unbeaten in the league thrashing the Gunners 4-0 in November.

It seems the Reds have once again been a thorn in Arteta's side. Off the back of Liverpool's 2-0 victory last month over the north London side, they have failed to return to their usual best.

Without having to play European football, this was the perfect opportunity for Arteta to achieve a top four finish.

But their defeat to Brighton puts them in a precarious position. However, we shouldn't be so quick as to just disregard the work Arteta has done in transforming this Arsenal side.

But as is always the case with football, nobody's safe. Questions will be asked should Arteta not manage to achieve a top four finish.

