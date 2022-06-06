“This award goes to all the supporters who’ve never let us down” – Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘proud’ message to Manchester United fans after clinching individual prize

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a grateful message on Instagram, in which he dedicated winning the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award to all Manchester United supporters.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last September and took no time in getting into the groove at his old stomping ground, finishing as the club's top goalscorer for the season. He scored 24 goals across all competitions and 18 in the 2021-22 Premier League season. Only Golden Boot winners Mo Salah and Son Heung-min (23) scored more goals than the Portuguese.

Manchester United @ManUtd 🏅



#MUFC Following @Cristiano 's record-equalling fourth success, take a look back at all of our past Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award winners Following @Cristiano's record-equalling fourth success, take a look back at all of our past Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award winners ⏪🏅#MUFC

Thanking the fans, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in his Instagram post:

"Thanks to all the fans who voted for me. I couldn’t be more proud of winning the Sir Matt Busby Award in my comeback year to Old Trafford and to the Premier League."

He continued:

"This award goes to all the supporters who’ve never let us down during a very difficult season. Thank you so much for always being on our side and for helping us get Man United back on track. We know we can count on you."

Story continues below ad

The Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award is determined by a fan vote. Given Cristiano Ronaldo's several match-winning performances in the 2021-22 campaign, it is no surprise that he won the award for a record-equalling fourth time.

David De Gea was the first player to win the award four times. He was also voted as the club's Players' Player of the 2021-22 campaign ahead of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win a trophy with Manchester United but was brilliant individually

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was not enough for the club to end their five-year-long trophy drought. In addition to having gone without silverware in the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils also failed to qualify for the Champions League.

This means Ronaldo will not take part in the prestigious competition for the first time in 20 years.

Story continues below ad

On a personal level, Ronaldo's output, with 18 goals and three assists in the Premier League, was remarkable for a player who turned 37 in February. Interestingly, 14 of his 18 Premier League goals came at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese also won Manchester United's Goal of the Season award for his long-range screamer against Tottenham Hotspur in March.

The Portuguese forward added two more goals in the game to bag a hat-trick and also overtook Josef Bican on FIFA’s all-time scorers’ list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far