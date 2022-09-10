“This balance point is very difficult in a team and we are looking for it” – Tite breaks silence on dropping Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus from Brazil squad

Brazil manager Tite has stated his reasoning for not selecting Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for the upcoming international fixtures. The Selecao will take on Ghana and Tunisia in two international friendlies as they continue their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When asked about not selecting Jesus, Tite stated that he wanted to give other attackers a chance ahead of the World Cup. Brazil have numerous options in attack and it would not be wise to select everyone as it hampers the balance of the squad.

The Brazil manager was quoted as saying the following (via The Metro):

"Gabriel Jesus, specifically, is having a great time and in contention. Absolutely, yes. These call-ups serve as opportunities for others. As well as others in this same context.

"Regarding the number of attackers. Football is creation and scoring, and defensive solidity. If you run away from these characteristics, you will lose."

He added:

"This balance point is very difficult in a team and we are looking for it. This number of attackers will not be determined. Athletes’ versatility is an important part."

Tite has sprung up a few surprises in the latest squad by excluding Arsenal's attacking duo of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. In their place, the manager has gone with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Flamengo attacker Pedro. Manchester United's new signing Antony has also found a place in the squad.

Brazil have a plethora of players to pick from for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The five-time world champions have been drawn alongside Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G of the tournament.

Gabriel Jesus has been one of Arsenal's best players so far this season

Gabriel Jesus arrived at Arsenal from Manchester City in the recently concluded summer transfer window for a fee of around £45 million. The Brazilian forward has fit in nicely with the squad and has been one of the Gunners' best players this season.

Jesus has scored three goals and provided three assists in seven appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season. This included two goals and two assists in a 4-2 win over Leicester City earlier in the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's main centre-forward, something he never enjoyed at Manchester City. The forward will have a great opportunity to make it into Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup if he continues his good run of form in the Premier League and in the UEFA Europa League.

