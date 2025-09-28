"This is his Ballon d'Or season", "Absolute magician" - Fans hail Barcelona star after their 2-1 win against Real Sociedad

Barcelona fans have been left pleased with the performance of midfielder Pedri in their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday. The Spaniard orchestrated their win at the Monjuic, helping them to move to the summit of the league standings in Spain. Hansi Flick's side were left short-handed following injuries to forward Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia after their midweek clash against Real Oviedo. The German tactician was forced to make a number of changes to his XI, but Pedri kept his spot from the start. La Blaugrana came from behind to win the game, with goals in either half handing them a fourth successive league win. Pedri once again displayed his class in the middle of the park, guiding his side to pick up all three points with a typically composed performance. The Barcelona were hugely impressed by the performance of the 22-year-old midfielder and sang his praises on X. A fan questioned how people who watch Pedri can think of someone else as the world's best player. Hunter Wallace @hunter7wallaceLINKHow can you watch Pedri and not conclude he’s the best player in the world?A fan pointed out that he stole the spotlight on the pitch, branding him a magician.Jynx @Jynx_DefiLINK@TouchlineX Pedri stealing the spotlight again, absolute magician on the pitch ✨⚽🔥Another fan stated that he is having a Ballon d'Or-worthy season. Bisswas Culer 🏴‍☠️ 🇳🇵 @culerboiLINKThis is Pedri’s Ballon D Or Season 🔥🟡A fan boldly asserted to the midfielder being the best player in the world. Boo Radley @Thabs_QLINKPedri is the best player in the world!Another fan showed no surprise after the youngster was named as the man of the match. Maqsood Asi @MaqsoodAsiLINKVamosss 💙❤️ 3 points at 🏡 And of course Pedri 🎩 is Man of the Match And on the top of the table. #BarcaRealSociedad #Barca #LaLigaPedri was his side's heartbeat in the game, completing more passes (105) than any player on either side. The youngster created two chances and had two shots, both of which were on target. He completed all four of his dribbles, won both of his tackles, and won eight of 14 duels before he was substituted to a standing ovation in the 89th minute.Barcelona boss heaps praise on Pedri after win over Real Sociedad Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has praised mercurial midfielder Pedri for his display as La Blaugrana came from behind to defeat Real Sociedad. The Spain international was named Man of the Match as his side leapfrogged Real Madrid to reach the summit of the Spanish LaLiga.Flick told reporters after the game that Pedri is a special player, pointing out that he has grown into a leader despite his youth. He also pointed out his influence in all phases of play, describing him as being everywhere on the pitch. &quot;Pedri is special… He is a great player, he has grown and has become a leader. When he is on the pitch, he is everywhere&quot;, he said via @TouchlineX.Barcelona recovered from going behind to a goal from Alvaro Odriozola in the first half at the Monjuic, with Jules Kounde levelling matters late in the half. Robert Lewandowski scored for a second game running to secure all three points for Flick's side in the second half.