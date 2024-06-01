“This is more beautiful than what we can say!” - When Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger saluted Liverpool fans before Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League final is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a football fan and Liverpool has the support to make it truly memorable. During the 2019 final when the Reds played fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur, their fans created an atmosphere impossible to forget.

The Reds went to the Wanda Metropolitano where they faced Mauricio Pochettino's side with 50,000 fans behind them. They then proceeded to belt out “You will never walk Alone" in the stadium, creating a truly unforgettable atmosphere.

The song has been a staple for Liverpool fans since 1963 and on the night it even touched pundits. Jose Mourinho, who was there reporting for beIN sports said (via ECHO):

"This is more beautiful than what we can say!"

Arsenal Wenger concurred:

"It's unique"

The pair previously managed Liverpool's rivals In the past, with Mourinho working at Chelsea and Manchester United in the past. Wenger spent over two decades at Arsenal, but they couldn't resist the power of the fans on the night of the Champions League final.

Liverpool's history in the Champions League

Liverpool have a rich history in the Champions League and are the third most successful team I'm the competition's history. The Reds have won six titles and are only bettered by two teams - 2024 UCL finalists Real Madrid who have 14 and AC Milan who have 7. Bayern Munich also have six trophies.

They claimed their first title under legendary manager Bob Paisley in 1976-77 and went on to retain the trophy in 1977-78. Paisley won another Champions League crown in the 1980-81 season to make him one of the most successful coaches in the competition’s history.

The Reds then won another title in 1984-85 under manager Joe Fagan. They had to wait 20 years to lift the trophy again, but Rafa Benitez made the wait worth it. The Spaniard orchestrated the miracle in Istanbul in the 2004-05 final against AC Milan to give them the sweetest win a fan can witness.

The English giants last won the trophy in the 2018-19 season under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. The German led them to victory at the Wanda Metropolitano to make it six competition wins for the Reds.