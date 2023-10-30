“This Bellingham guy is so lucky” - Ex-Barcelona star’s reaction to Real Madrid’s El Clasico winner emerges

Sergio Aguero's reaction to Jude Bellingham's winner for Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday, October 28, has gone viral on social media. The former Barcelona striker claimed that the Englishman was very lucky when the ball landed at his feet inside the box after a deflection.

Aguero was doing a watch-along on his Twitch when Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in La Liga. He was not happy with his former side losing the big game and stated that Bellingham was lucky to get the winner. He said (via the Madrid Zone):

"This Bellingham guy is so lucky man, so lucky…"

However, the former Manchester City star was full of praise for the Englishman ahead of the match. In conversation with Stake, he said:

"Jude's adaptation was downright impressive. Ten games, ten goals, that's the whole story. Even as a young player, the pressure of playing for such an enormous team didn't affect him. That's praiseworthy. You can even see him do great things for the national squad. If he maintains this level consistently, he may be named among the best for sure."

Aguero believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed out on getting a top star to the Etihad. He has backed the midfielder to become one of the best in the world.

Vinicius Jr. claimed Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham in unbelievable

Vinicius Jr. has been full of praise for Jude Bellingham and stated that the Englishman spends a lot of time with his teammates outside of the pitch. He compared the former Borussia Dortmund star's impact at the club to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and told Marca:

"He's unbelievable. He always makes a difference. The fans were used to Cristiano Ronaldo, but now we have Jude Bellingham. There are a lot of young players here and we spend a lot of time together on and off the pitch. It brings the team together and gives us a better chance of winning a lot of things this season."

Jude Bellingham has now scored 10 goals in his first 10 La Liga games. His brace helped Real Madrid win 2-1 against Barcelona and took them to the top of the table.