"This is the best ability I've seen in my life" - Ruud van Nistelrooy on Ronaldo Nazario

Ruud van Nistelrooy has claimed that former Brazil international Ronaldo Nazario is the most talented player he has ever seen.

Speaking to the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE Podcast, Van Nistelrooy said in this regard:

"I signed there, and of course Ronaldo Fenomeno was there. The thing is he already had so many injuries on his knee, his weight, people know all about it. But then we do four v four in training… oh my god Rio. No I was screaming. I’ve been applauding, I’ve been screaming, I’ve been bowing. I was like, 'okay you’re pulling this off now, you at your best? Oh my, that is impossible'. This is the best ability I have seen in my life."

He also opined that Ronaldo Nazario would have surpassed the Ballon d'Or hauls of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had he maintained a more professional approach and not suffered injuries.

''Antonio Cassano, he was at Real Madrid at the time, an Italian striker, he would tell Ronaldo if you didn’t have any injuries or lived in a more professional way, you would have won the Ballon d’Or seven times, eight times. I agreed with that. Of course we are all champions, Champions League winners, won everything in the game, but if he had been able to stay injury-free, lifestyle whatever you call it - oh my god, you cannot imagine,'' gushed Nistelrooy.

Where does Ronaldo Nazario rank on the list of all-time greats?

Ronaldo Nazario is an all-time great.

Ronaldo Nazario was a highly-talented youngster in Brazil, making his team's World Cup-winning squad in 1994 at the age of 17.

Within two years, he was already regarded as the best player in the world and remains the youngest player to date to win the Ballon d'Or award.

However, injuries took a toll on him throughout his career, while an unprofessional lifestyle off the field also contributed to his career petering out.

Ronaldo Nazario brought his career to an end in 2011 with Corinthians, after representing some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

In a glittering career, Ronaldo Nazario won almost everything winnable at club level, but the only major club trophy that eluded him was the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo Nazario was also immensely successful with Brazil, winning two World Cups as well as two Copa America and one Confederations Cup title.

Despite his injuries, El Fenomeno was still able to carve out one of the most prolific careers in history, scoring over 400 professional goals.

In many ways, the 44-year-old was a complete striker blessed with speed, physicality, technique, dribbling ability and otherworldy finishing. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, with many ranking him as the best out-and-out striker to grace a football field.