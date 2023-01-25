"This is the best place to be" – Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United star to sign a new deal at the club

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has urged Marcus Rashford to pen a new contract at his boyhood club in the future.

Rashford, 25, has rejuvenated himself under the helm of the former Ajax manager, bouncing back from his disappointing 2021-22 season in the process. He has been a crucial part of the Red Devils' top-four push in the ongoing Premier League term, scoring a club-high 17 goals and contributing six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Earlier in December last year, the Old Trafford outfit triggered a one-year extension on the 51-cap England international's existing contract to ward off transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag issued a contract message to Rashford. Heaping praise on the attacker, he elaborated:

"I think he understands Manchester United is his club, that's first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

Highlighting Rashford's importance to his team, Ten Hag added:

"He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 per cent energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely, he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

Rashford will next feature for Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (January 25).

Erik ten Hag opines on Manchester United's trophy drought ahead of EFL Cup semi-final

When queried about the relevance of Manchester United's upcoming EFL Cup last-four clash at the City Ground, Erik ten Hag replied:

"It is too long that this club didn't win a trophy. We are aware of that fact and we have to do it again. It belongs to this club to win trophies so we have to get back on track. Once you are winning trophies, that gives you confidence that you know how you do it. Winning games is one thing, winning trophies is another. It's a thin line. In these decisive moments, you have to know what to do."

The Red Devils last lifted a trophy in 2017.

