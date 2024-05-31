"This is their big chance" - Former Borussia Dortmund star reveals how club can get the better of Real Madrid in UCL final

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has explained how BvB could beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final this weekend. The title match is at the Wembley in London on Saturday (June 1).

Dortmund have had an impressive European campaign, beating treble-chasing PSG 1-0 home and away to reach their first UEFA Champions League final since losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have had another impressive season, winning the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, and seeking a record-extending 15th in the UEFA Champions League

Ahead of the title match this weekend, Weidenfeller told Sky Germany that BvB should capitalise on being the underdogs:

"Because now it's Borussia Dortmund's turn, they can play completely freely. (Madrid) is an absolute title machine, especially in the Champions League. Dortmund is not seen as the favourite. This is their big chance.

"To some extent, luck is also a factor. A solid team effort is needed. You can't give Real any room - just like in the semifinals against Paris (Saint-Germain). You can't let the individual class of the Madrid players, such as Vinicius Junior, come to the fore. Then you have a chance."

BvB finished fifth in the Bundesliga to miss out on an outright Champions League spot next season but could seal their place with victory on Saturday.

What happened when Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid last made the UEFA Champions League final?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have had contrasting fortunes in their last visit to the UEFA Champions League final.

While Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool by a solitary goal in the 2022 title match, with Vinicius Junior bagging the only goal of the game 14 minutes into the second period. It was their 14th title in the competition, four years after completing an unpredecented three-peat.

Meanwhile, BvB last made the title round of the UEFA Champions League more than a decade ago - in 2013 - also at the Wembley - the venue of Saturday's final. On that occasion, they fell 2-1 to their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, who won the continental treble.

After Mario Mandzukic had opened the scoring for Bayern at the hour mark, Ilkay Gundogan - now at Barcelona - restored parity from the spot eight minutes later. However, Arjen Robben broke BvB hearts by netting an 89th-minute winner.