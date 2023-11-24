"This is a big chance for Mikel Arteta" – Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Brentford vs Arsenal

Ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (November 25).

The Gunners, who finished five points behind reigning champions Manchester City past season, are third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 27 points from 12 matches. They beat Burnley 3-1 at home in their last league encounter before the recent international break.

Brentford, on the other hand, are currently in 11th place in the league table with 16 points from 12 games. After winning three in a row, they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in their last league contest.

In his column for the Metro, Berbatov asserted that Arsenal should make the most of their opportunity this weekend as two of their rivals are scheduled to face each other. He wrote:

"I like the underdog stories, but I'll back Arsenal to win. If they're smart enough to pass and play, find the space, and not be bullied by Brentford players, then [they] will win this game. With Manchester City and Liverpool playing, this is a big chance for Mikel Arteta."

Mikel Arteta's outfit, who have won 13 of their 19 matches across competitions this campaign, will be hoping to record their second victory over Brentford this season. They defeated the Bees 1-0, thanks to a Reiss Nelson strike, in the EFL Cup third round back in September.

In terms of the head-to-head record, the Gunners have registered four wins and a loss in their last six games against Thomas Frank's outfit.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offers update on if Gabriel Jesus will be fit for next match

During a pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked if Gabriel Jesus will feature in Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford. He replied to reporters (h/t football.london):

"He is available. He played 96 minutes in a really competitive match. He had a long flight. I have to see the condition."

Jesus, 26, missed five of his team's games across all competitions before the start of the recently concluded international break owing to a hamstring issue. However, the striker started Brazil's 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifer defeat to Argentina on Tuesday (November 21).

So far this campaign, the former Manchester City man has scored four goals and laid out one assist in 11 overall matches for the Gunners.