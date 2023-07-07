“This is the biggest club in the world” – Arda Guler explains decision to join Real Madrid despite interest from ‘many clubs’

Real Madrid's new signing Arda Guler has claimed that he did not have to think twice after Los Blancos showed interest in him. He added that while there were offers from other clubs, they were discarded in favor of a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Guler was unveiled by Real Madrid on Friday, July 7, after they agreed a deal with Fenerbahce. The Spanish giants are paying €20 million for the youngster, with another €10 million on bonuses and 20% of future sales.

Speaking to the media after his unveiling, Guler claimed that he was evaluating his options this summer. However, once he heard about interest from Real Madrid, none of the others mattered to him. He said:

"Many clubs wanted me but I decided to join Rėal Madrid. This is the biggest club in the world. I repeat that there have been many clubs that have presented their offers. But as soon as Rėal Madrid appeared, all of the others lost importance."

Guler was handed the #24 shirt at his unveiling, which was previously worn by the likes of Jesús Vallejo, Mariano Díaz, Dani Ceballos, Asier Illarramendi, Nacho Fernández, Lassana Diarra, and Sami Khedira.

According to Volkan Demir, Luka Modric has already promised Guler that he can have the #10 when the Croatian leaves the club next summer.

Real Madrid have no plans to loan out Arda Guler

Real Madrid have no plans to loan out Arda Guler this summer. There were reports that the youngster would remain at the Turkish side for another season before moving to Spain.

However, the former Fenerbahce player has claimed there is no chance of him leaving the club this summer on loan. He revealed that the Spanish side have already communicated the same to him. He said (as quoted by Football Espana):

"No, I can rule out that possibility. I want to remain at Rėal Madrid. They have told me that I will play, and I feel ready, I come to work hard and give everything I have."

The signing of the 18-year-old Turkish star is Real Madrid's fourth transfer of the summer following Jude Bellingham, Fran García, and Joselu. They have also welcomed back Brahim Diaz after his loan spell at AC Milan.

Poll : 0 votes