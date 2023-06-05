“This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me” – Ibrahimovic shuts down booing Verona fans with savage reply during retirement speech

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said an emotional goodbye to football as the Swede announced retirement after an illustrious career. He will be remembered as one of the finest strikers of the modern era.

As the former AC Milan striker was delivering his retirement speech at San Siro, he received jeers from traveling Hellas Verona fans. The Swedish superstar shut them down in his flamboyant style, saying on the mic (via talkSPORT):

“Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me!”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always been known for being a charismatic personality. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the side of his character came out during his farewell speech.

The Swede played for clubs like Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy during his legendary career. His professional career started back in 1999.

Fans will fondly remember the acrobatic goals he scored during his career. His strike against France in the 2012 UEFA Euro and his four-goal haul against England, including a 40-yard bicycle kick, in the same year are some of the player's most notable performances.

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke out on his relationship with Pep Guardiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Barcelona in 2009 as part of an exchange deal with Inter Milan involving Samuel Eto'o. Fans were excited at the prospect of him teaming up with Lionel Messi.

The Swede, though, was often used as a bit-part player by Pep Guardiola and left the club after only one season. He once spoke about Guardiola's treatment of him at Barcelona, saying (via Businesslend):

“When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari, you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat.”

He added:

“Guardiola was staring at me and I lost it. I thought ‘There is my enemy, scratching his bald head!’ I yelled to him: ‘You have no balls!’ And probably worse things than that.”

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 matches before leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2010. The Swede returned to Serie A, joining AC Milan.

