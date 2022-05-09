"This boy doesn’t change" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 22-year-old Arsenal star after Leeds United win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for striker Eddie Nketiah following his two-goal heroics against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old scored both goals in their 2-1 win, firing them in front in the fifth minute before completing his brace five minutes later.

Nketiah has led the line for the Gunners in Alexandre Lacazette's absence, as the Frenchman is out with an injury, making the most of his opportunities.

With four goals in his last five games, the Englishman is on a great run of form, and Arteta is certainly impressed by him. He told Sky Sports (via EuroSport):

"He’s doing what he’s done all season – when he’s been on the bench, sitting at home or on the pitch. This boy doesn’t change, that’s why we absolutely adore him & he deserves what is happening to him."

Nketiah was conspicuous by his absence during the opening few months of the campaign, as he wasn't in the team for their opening ten league games.

Since returning, the player has only been limited to a bit-part role, coming off the bench as a substitute till Lacazette's injury gave him the chance to start regularly.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



5 starts

3 goals

1 assist



A gift from Meslier. Eddie Nketiah in the PL this season:5 starts3 goals1 assistA gift from Meslier. Eddie Nketiah in the PL this season:👕 5 starts⚽️ 3 goals🅰️ 1 assistA gift from Meslier. 😱 https://t.co/hlk9Bhce8n

Nketiah struck twice in the Gunners' stunning 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, his first two league goals of the season. Arteta said that Nketiah now has the "right environment" around him to shine, adding:

"He’s still got a lot to do, but now he has the right environment, and he has the right personnel around him. Now he can be judged by what he does on the pitch and before he didn’t have that context."

Arsenal next face Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial game in the race for UEFA Champions League football next season. They lead fifth-placed Spurs by four points with three games to go.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah's future in doubt

Nketiah's contract is up in June, bu following his recent heroics, fans want Arsenal to tie him down to a new deal.

However, the youngster has already rejected two offers, as he demands more playing time, something Arteta is hesitant to promise.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur In talks with Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah stated that he "doesn't want to be a substitute, he wants to play in the first 11." If Arsenal provides him with this assurance, he will extend his contract with the club till 2026.



#AFC #Gooners twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. #AFC Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. 🚨 Arsenal want to extend Eddie Nketiah's contract until 2026. 🔴 #AFC https://t.co/OCeBAWT3As In talks with Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah stated that he "doesn't want to be a substitute, he wants to play in the first 11." If Arsenal provides him with this assurance, he will extend his contract with the club till 2026. 🚨 In talks with Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah stated that he "doesn't want to be a substitute, he wants to play in the first 11." If Arsenal provides him with this assurance, he will extend his contract with the club till 2026. 🔴⚪ #AFC #Gooners twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… https://t.co/s35zk6sBeO

Nevertheless, the Gunners could sign a new striker this summer, with Lacazette touted to leave and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Barcelona in January.

Nketiah fears being reduced to a bench role at Arsenal once again next season with a new man leading the line. However, he has made a strong case for himself with encouraging showings in recent weeks.

Edited by Bhargav