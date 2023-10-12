"This boy no get respect", "I see what he did there" - Fans react as Manchester United star Diogo Dalot mocks Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram 

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has linked up with the Portuguese national team as they prepare for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week. Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot made some light-hearted fun of the veteran in a picture taken in their camp ahead of the matches.

Portugal are set to face Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in this month's international window as they look to seal qualification for the Euros. Their last match ended with a 9-0 win over Luxembourg, and they have won all six of their group games so far without conceding a goal.

Manchester United full-back Dalot was seated beside Cristiano Ronaldo at a table when he took a picture, which he posted on his Instagram stories. The 23-year-old made a reference to the experienced forward, who was checking out something on his phone, jokingly referring to him as a member of the new generation.

"This new generation always on the phone📱❌️🤣 @Cristiano"

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the funny post from Dalot after a CR7 fan account posted it on the platform.

Some fans saw the joke in the post and were amused by the defender's witty nature.

"I see what he did there," one fan wrote.

A group of fans felt that it was Dalot's way of paying Ronaldo back for the same opinion he must have held in the past.

A fan remarked that it was their first time seeing a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo on his phone.

Cristiano Ronaldo keen to extend incredible Portugal record

This year, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in the history of international men's football to play 200 matches for their country. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful career at international and club level, without a doubt.

Ronaldo was not part of his country's huge win over Luxembourg last month due to a suspension he picked up for accumulating yellow cards. The Selecao won the previous game in which he featured, against Slovakia, by a lone Bruno Fernandes goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most international goals, with 123 for his country. The forward is on fire this season for Al-Nassr and continues to give Portugal manager Roberto Martinez a reason to call him up.

Slovakia escaped a Ronaldo goal in their last meeting on September 8, but the veteran forward will be eager to score this time. Portugal have looked untouchable in qualification so far and are set to reach the tournament in Germany.