“This can’t continue”, “He was invested, and I hated it” - David Beckham and wife Victoria reveal huge money crunch that put strain on marriage

Manchester United legend David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, have revealed that her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, put a lot of pressure on their marriage. They admitted that the business appeared to be doing well on the outside, but was actually draining money, and they were struggling to manage it.
Speaking on their Netflix documentary, the Beckhams stated that they were in millions of dollars of debt because their fashion brand was not performing well. Victoria was the first to open up about the business and said (via Mirror):
"This business is everything to me, it's absolutely who I am. But It's been a hell of a journey. I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day, because I just felt like a firefighter. We were tens of millions in the red. Yes, I'm going home to my husband, but I'm going home to my business partner as well, and so I would talk to him about it. I had to, he was invested, and I hated it. I absolutely hated it."
David Beckham was quick to chime in, admitting that he was looking for a quick solution, as they did not have the money to let it continue as it was not sustainable. He said:
"We both sat there, and, you know, we looked at what I'd invested, and I think part of that conversation broke my heart, because Victoria is a proud woman. When we met, she was a lot richer than me. She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckenham palace."
"So for her to have to come to me and say, 'we need some more money, the business needs more money'. That was hard for both of us, because I didn't have the money to keep doing this. And eventually I was like, this cannot continue."
Victoria Beckham turned a corner after the business hired David Belhassen as a partner. He worked on cost-cutting measures and reducing their unwanted expenses.
Victoria and David Beckham's business had plants costing them £85,000 per year
David Belhassen revealed that the brand Victoria Beckham was in a challenging situation, as former Real Madrid star David Beckham and his wife were surrounded by people who were unwilling to stop them from losing money.
He claimed that the losses were manageable only if the business were restructured and highlighted how the office plants were costing £70,000 a year, with another £15,000 paid to someone for watering them.
"So I went to her, and I decided to just tell the truth exactly the way it is, and I didn't know how she would react. And I said, Victoria, we have to change everything, restructure the business, and that's going to be painful. And when I finished, she just listened, and she left a little silence."
Victoria and David Beckham took the advice seriously and followed everything suggested, which helped them turn a corner in the business and ultimately saved it.