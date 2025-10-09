“This can’t continue”, “He was invested, and I hated it” - David Beckham and wife Victoria reveal huge money crunch that put strain on marriage

Manchester United legend David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, have revealed that her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, put a lot of pressure on their marriage. They admitted that the business appeared to be doing well on the outside, but was actually draining money, and they were struggling to manage it.

Ad

Speaking on their Netflix documentary, the Beckhams stated that they were in millions of dollars of debt because their fashion brand was not performing well. Victoria was the first to open up about the business and said (via Mirror):

"This business is everything to me, it's absolutely who I am. But It's been a hell of a journey. I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day, because I just felt like a firefighter. We were tens of millions in the red. Yes, I'm going home to my husband, but I'm going home to my business partner as well, and so I would talk to him about it. I had to, he was invested, and I hated it. I absolutely hated it."

Ad

Trending

David Beckham was quick to chime in, admitting that he was looking for a quick solution, as they did not have the money to let it continue as it was not sustainable. He said:

"We both sat there, and, you know, we looked at what I'd invested, and I think part of that conversation broke my heart, because Victoria is a proud woman. When we met, she was a lot richer than me. She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckenham palace."

Ad

"So for her to have to come to me and say, 'we need some more money, the business needs more money'. That was hard for both of us, because I didn't have the money to keep doing this. And eventually I was like, this cannot continue."

Victoria Beckham turned a corner after the business hired David Belhassen as a partner. He worked on cost-cutting measures and reducing their unwanted expenses.

Ad

Victoria and David Beckham's business had plants costing them £85,000 per year

David Belhassen revealed that the brand Victoria Beckham was in a challenging situation, as former Real Madrid star David Beckham and his wife were surrounded by people who were unwilling to stop them from losing money.

He claimed that the losses were manageable only if the business were restructured and highlighted how the office plants were costing £70,000 a year, with another £15,000 paid to someone for watering them.

Ad

"So I went to her, and I decided to just tell the truth exactly the way it is, and I didn't know how she would react. And I said, Victoria, we have to change everything, restructure the business, and that's going to be painful. And when I finished, she just listened, and she left a little silence."

Victoria and David Beckham took the advice seriously and followed everything suggested, which helped them turn a corner in the business and ultimately saved it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More