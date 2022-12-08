"This can’t happen in the future" - Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players for 'unacceptable' 4-2 loss to Cadiz

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed his side's start to their game against Cadiz CF on Wednesday, December 7, at the Estadio Nueda Mirandilla.

With most of their first-team stars competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Red Devils fielded a youthful side for their friendly fixture against the Spanish team. United did have some experience in their ranks as well, though.

Martin Dubravka, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek all started the game. Youngsters Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams, Zidane Iqbal and Alejandro Garnacho formed the rest of the XI.

Despite boasting a good blend of youth and experience on the pitch, Ten Hag's men started the game poorly to find themselves 2-0 down after 14 minutes. Cadiz, who are 19th in La Liga, found the net through Carlos Sanchez and Anthony Lozano.

Speaking after the game to MUTV, Ten Hag criticized Manchester United's performance in the opening 15 minutes, saying (via Football 365):

“It’s quite clear we were not awake, we were asleep in the first 15 minutes. They were a threat in transition. In the second goal we were not awake, a bad rest defence – especially in the midfield, we got ran off. It’s not possible, unacceptable.”

Anthony Martial got one back for the Red Devils from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. However, Ten Hag feels much of the damage was done in the first quarter of an hour and said:

“The first goal as well, a set play, bad organisation and discipline, you concede a goal. After that, we came in the game, but couldn’t make the equaliser before half-time. The first 15 minutes cannot happen and it should not happen.

“That is not our standard. We will speak tomorrow. Draw a line and move on because this can’t happen in the future.”

The teams went into half-time with Cadiz leading 2-1. Ten Hag made 10 substitutions during the break, with Dubravka the only player to stay on the pitch. It initially seemed to work as well, with youngster Kobbie Mainoo getting Manchester United level in the 48th minute.

However, Ruben Sobrino put Cadiz back in front nine minutes later before Tomas Alcarcon made it 4-2 in the 77th minute.

Manchester United have one more friendly before club season resumes

Only eight teams remain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the quarterfinals set to begin on Friday, December 9. The final of the competition will take place on December 18 after which the 2022-23 club season will resume.

Manchester United will play one more friendly before the World Cup concludes. Erik ten Hag's troops will take on another La Liga outfit, Real Betis, at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday, December 10.

United's first match after the World Cup will be an EFL Cup Round of 16 tie against Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21.

