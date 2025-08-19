"This was his chance" - Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United star who failed 'test' during 1-0 loss vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made his feelings clear about the performance from Altay Bayindir during the Red Devils' 1-0 loss against Arsenal. The 27-year-old goalkeeper was named in the starting line-up ahead of Andre Onana, with Ruben Amorim preferring him due to performances in pre-season.

Bayindir, who joined Manchester United in 2023, was presented with a golden opportunity to prove his credentials between the sticks, but ended up inflicting further damage on his reputation instead. The Turkey international could only produce a weak punch from an Arsenal set-piece, which led to the Gunners' opening goal from Riccardo Calafiori in the 13th minute.

In the build-up to Calafiori nodding home his header from close range, Bayindir was outmuscled by William Saliba. Amorim came out in support of his goalkeeper after the game, stating he felt that Saliba had obstructed him. However, the error proved to be the difference in a game, where Manchester United showed encouraging flashes of what they can offer going forward.

In the wake of the questionable performance from Bayindir, Ferdinand commented on the 'cheap goal' conceded by his former club. The former England international referred to Bayindir as a 'nice' and 'hard-working' guy, but touched upon how this was still a big opportunity wasted by the goalkeper.

Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand presents:

"What I would say is that it was a cheap goal. We gave away a goal. The keeper has got to be better. He'll be hugely disappointed, because this was his chance.

"The manager has gone with him and backed him and he's had, really, one thing to do in his penalty area and he didn't pass the test. We say in the second half Raya had to come out under pressure from [Matthijs] De Ligt and he dealt with it.

Ferdinand stated the 'unforgiving' nature of such mistakes and went on to claim that Bayindir could be judged hugely based on it.

"That's the difference at the top level, one little mistake can cost you a game and the three points. He's actually a nice guy, I've met him a good few times and spoke to him.

"He's actually a hard-working guy, but in these situations it is so unforgiving. He'll be judged hugely on this. That's the way it is with goalkeepers. You make a mistake and it can be something that really is a little bit of your undoing at times."

Manchester United faced rejection after attempting to sign Emiliano Martinez on loan earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Onana has recently been linked with a return to his former club Inter. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils push for a late move to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is also linked with Manchester City, as their new goalkeeper.

Manchester United can win any game in Premier League: Ruben Amorim

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sounded positive despite the loss to Arsenal in the opening weekend of the Premier League. The Portuguese tactician firmly believes his team can beat anyone in the league after a spirited display at Old Trafford against title contenders Arsenal.

Amorim told reporters after the game:

"I think we prove today that we can win any game in the Premier League, especially against a great team like Arsenal and we were the better team. So I’m happy with the the players."

Notably, Amorim decided to leave Benjamin Sesko out of the starting line-up against Arsenal. The Slovenian centre-forward came off the bench after the hour-mark, but failed to set the tone for a potential Manchester United comeback. Sesko will be hoping Amorim provides him with a starting role on August 24, Sunday, against Fulham.

