"This is clear, no doubt here" - Carlo Ancelotti highlights what Real Madrid must do to edge out Barcelona in LaLiga and Copa del Rey race

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed that Los Blancos will have to overcome Barcelona if they plan to win the La Liga and Copa del Rey. This is despite the talks and presumptions surrounding his role as Madrid's boss ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
In the press conference ahead of Madrid's La Liga trip and encounter against Getafe, Ancelotti spoke about what Madrid must do to win both competitions. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
"Copa del Rey and La Liga? If we want to win both competitions we have to win against Barcelona, this is clear, no doubt here (laughs)."
In the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate to reach the finals of the competition. Barcelona also edged past Atlético Madrid 5-4 on aggregate to book their place in the final.
The 2024-25 Copa del Rey final between Los Blancos and La Blaugrana will be played on April 26, 2025 in Seville. Barcelona will be looking to win the competition, which would boost their morale as they look to win a treble this season.
Meanwhile, Madrid will be aiming to win the competition as they look to rewrite their wrongs following their exit from the UEFA Champions League.
In the La Liga also, Madrid and Barca are arguably the only strong contenders for the title. However, Barcelona have obtained 73 points points from 32 games while Madrid have secured 69 from the same number of games played (32).
With six games left to play, Barca are four points ahead of Los Blancos in the standings. However, the two teams will lock horns in an encounter which could reshape the title race on Sunday, May 11.
"This is still a honeymoon, I'm very happy" - Carlo Ancelotti on his relationship and future with Real Madrid
Madrid's boss has claimed that his relationship with the Santiago Bernabeu's hierarchy is still decent. While acknowledging that there has been immense pressure, Ancelotti revealed that he's delighted at Real Madrid.
He said in the aforementioned press conference:
"This is still a honeymoon, I'm very happy. A lot of pressure, true, we're close to the end of the season. I'm happy with the club, they know this has been a tough season."
Amid the clamour for his dismissal as the manager, winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga could reduce the calls for his release. Madrid will look to keep their league title charge intact when they face Getafe on Wednesday, April 23.