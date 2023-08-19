"This club deserves it" - Bruno Fernandes makes bold comments on Manchester United's goals for the season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that the Red Devils should be competing for every trophy available this season.

United broke a streak of six years without a trophy last season as they won the EFL Cup, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final. They also reached the FA Cup final but lost 2-1 against city rivals Manchester City.

They finished third in the Premier League and were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by eventual champions Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United, who haven't won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, are hoping to return to their glory days under Erik ten Hag.

Skipper Fernandes recently pointed out the 20-time league champions' history, stating that they need to fight for every trophy available. He said (via ESPN):

"We must always fight for the highest goals. Ours must be to win all the trophies we are in contention for. This club deserves it and history tells us that we must be among the contenders."

Fernandes has been a key figure for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 186 games for the club.

Erik ten Hag on improving Manchester United's away form this season

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season but had an abysmal away form. Manchester United won just eight of their 19 away games, losing eight and drawing two.

They lost seven of their eight away games against last season's top nine, managing a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

They are now set to face Spurs in their first away game of the season on Saturday, August 19. Ahead of the game, manager Erik ten Hag addressed the issue, saying (via manutd.com):

“Well, this is one of the aims we have for this season, that we have to step up in away games to get more points, to bring higher levels, because that is the foundation for, of course, for more points. So, it's often to do with personality."

He added:

"So yeah, that's the demand from me on the players and that we have to show more personality on the pitch to win such games. And so to get more points in away games.”

Manchester United won their first game of the season 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, they were poor in the game and Wolves' poor finishing and a controversial decision helped them win all three points.

Ten Hag will hope his side are able to improve as they prepare to face Spurs on Saturday.