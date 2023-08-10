"This club fell off big time" "Will be greater than Ronaldo" - Fans react as exit-linked Barcelona star gets No. 7 jersey at the club

Barcelona have handed the No. 7 jersey to forward Ferran Torres ahead of the new season. The jersey has been recently worn by the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, with the last player to don the number being Ousmane Dembele.

The recent track record of players wearing the particular jersey has not been great. Torres, who has so far failed to nail down a starting berth at the club, will be under more pressure to deliver now.

Here is how some of the fans reacted to the news of him getting the #7 jersey:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Following in his idol's footsteps pic.twitter.com/T7Bv2xkOU1 Ferran Torres is taking over the No. 7 for BarcelonaFollowing in his idol's footsteps

Planet @Gerald_yea @ESPNFC This club fell off big time

FLIK @DaveNewton58 @ESPNFC Nerh Barcelona have seriously downgraded

Humble Prinx @hprinx09 @ESPNFC Ferran will be greater than Ronaldo

HARBASZ⭐ @m_harbasz7 @ESPNFC No7 has really fell off

Shady 999 @seguncertii @ESPNFC A better number 7 than mount

Yuqi @YuqiXSZ_ @ESPNFC better 7 than penaldo

One of Barcelona's more popular recent No. 7 was David Villa, who also happens to be Ferran Torres' footballing idol. Torres has so far registered 14 goals and nine assists in 71 games for Xavi's team.

With Barca now set to part ways with Dembele, Torres could be set for more regular game time this season.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste confirms Dembele is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) activated Dembele's €50m release clause before it expired on July 31 and then followed it up by closing personal terms with the player.

However, the deal has reportedly stalled a little due to matters of finance. Barca's vice-president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the French winger will join PSG soon.

"We're on the verge of resolving Dembele deal with Paris Saint-Germain as all parties want to seal it as soon as possible," Yuste said (via 90min).

"Dembele is not with us tonight as we hope to settle the matter soon. We are on it."

Dembele was not a part of Barcelona's squad which won 4-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy, which is held annually by the Catalan club.

The Frenchman's sale will reportedly allow Barcelona the funds to make a move for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.