"This club is a joke", "Let him play" - Fans react as Lionel Messi benched for Inter Miami's MLS clash against Charlotte

Fans reacted as Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi starts on the bench for the MLS home game with Charlotte on Sunday (March 9). The Argentine assisted twice in the season opener.

The 37-year-old provided both assists as the Herons drew 2-2 at home to New York City in their opening league outing of the season last month. However, Messi was rested for the next MLS game, a 4-1 win at Houston, last weekend.

Messi was conspicuous by his absence in the Herons' starting XI for the Charlotte game, which has disappointed fans.

"Nahh this club is a joke," one tweeted.

"Messi on the bench," another sighed.

There were similar reactions from other fans, who had a go at the club for not playing Messi. One tweeted:

"Shitty club, let Messi play"

"Why can't you start Leo Messi," commented another.

"When tf is Messi playing," one wrote.

"No Messi no party," wrote another.

Messi has two goals and as many assists in three outings across competitions for Javier Mascherano's side this season. As mentioned above, both assists have come in MLS, while the two strikes have come in as many games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami last season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi had an injury-plagued yet impactful first full campaign with the Herons last season since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Having led the Herons to their first-ever trophy in the inaugural Leagues Cup thata year, Messi helped his side to their maiden Supporters' Shield - for topping the MLS regular-season points table - last season.

Overall, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games across competitions. That included 20 goals and 10 assists in 19 outings in MLS. He also contributed a goal and an assist in three games in the MLS Cup Playoffs, where the Herons crashed out in the first round after losing 2-1 in a first-round replay.

