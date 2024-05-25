"This club is not ready for that" - Erik ten Hag hits out at Manchester United as sack rumors intensify

Erik ten Hag has taken shots at Manchester United amid reports of getting sacked. He claims that the reality at the club is different while the expectations are sky high.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Ten Hag stated that Manchester United's squad was miles behind the other top clubs in the Premier League. He believes that the rebuild is going to take time and said:

"Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013, 11 years ago. But still they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that. We were supposed to start building something and we made the first steps last year, but then you find out how big this club is and that nobody is ever satisfied. Within the club people were satisfied, but outside the club there was noise by saying I won only the Carabao Cup, lost the FA Cup Final and became 3rd. Well, then you have no sense of reality. Other clubs had a much better squad."

Reports suggest Erik ten Hag is set to be sacked this summer as the board are unhappy about finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag blames injuries for Manchester United's season

Erik ten Hag has insisted that the injury issue at Manchester United is the main reason for their performances this season.

He highlighted all the key issues he had because of players missing matches and said:

"The injuries have been really crazy. Not long ago I had to start my 15th different centre back duo of the season. I have had 33 different defensive lines this season! Sofyan Amrabat had to play left back four times. We have had injuries ALL over the pitch. Casemiro has been out for a long time. Rasmus Hojlund, the striker we bought, suffered from three injuries and I can keep going on and on. This is the core story of our season."

Former Manchester United U18 coach and current Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is reportedly leading the race to become the new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, and Thomas Tuchel have also been linked with the United job.