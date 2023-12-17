"This club will finish me someday", "Liquidate" - Fans in disbelief as 27-year-old star named Manchester United captain for Liverpool fixture

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting in disbelief after Scott McTominay was named captain for their clash against Liverpool later today (Sunday, December 17).

The Red Devils have struggled this season in the Premier League and are eighth in the table with 27 points from 16 games, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal. They will be aiming to get a positive result at Anfield, in retaliation for their 7-0 thrashing in the same fixture last season.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw make up the defense. The midfield consists of Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, and Kobbie Mainoo. Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire miss out on the blockbuster Premier League clash due to suspension and injury respectively. Hence, Erik ten Hag has opted to trust McTominay with the captain's armband for their trip to Anfield.

The Scotland international has been lethal in front of goal for United this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances in total. However, fans reacted negatively to the news with one posting:

"This club will finish me some day"

Another fan wrote:

"Liquidate"

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Liverpool's current form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised Liverpool for their stellar run in the Premier League but insisted there are opportunities to get a positive result on Sunday.

Liverpool have been exceptional this season and are third in the league standings with 37 points from 16 games, with a game in hand. They have won 11 games, drawn four, and lost just one. A win against the Red Devils would see them return to the top of the table.

During the matchday Q&A, Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

"They are top of the league and so, in a tough league as the Premier League, it tells that they are doing very good. That it's a very good team, it's very good players, individual-wise. And so, yeah, all the rewards to the manager, to the coaching staff and how they perform, but there are opportunities against them, and we have to believe in those opportunities."

The Red Devils have failed to score in their last four away league games against Liverpool. They have also failed to get a win in their last seven fixtures against the Merseysiders, drawing three and losing four.