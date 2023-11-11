Manchester United fans are fuming at Erik ten Hag for excluding Raphael Varane from the starting XI to face Luton Town at Old Trafford later today (November 11).

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 11 games. They will be desperate to avoid their 10th loss of the season across all competitions against 17th-placed Luton Town at home.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Sergio Reguilon make up the defense, with Jonny Evans missing out due to an injury.

The midfield consists of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, and Christian Eriksen. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United fans are furious to see Varane make the bench for the fifth game in a row in all competitions. Despite making 11 appearances this season and returning to full fitness, Ten Hag has opted to drop the Frenchman from the starting XI due to tactical reasons.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"This coach has a problem with Varane or what????"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"No Varane is absolutely criminal lads."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he's unhappy with Marcus Rashford's form

The Manchester United manager recently admitted both he and Marcus Rashford are far from happy with the latter's form this season. However, the Dutch tactician backed the forward to return to his old form soon.

Rashford has struggled to reach the highs of last season where he plundered 30 goals across all competitions. The England international has scored just one goal and provided three assists in 15 appearances in total, looking extremely short of confidence at times.

Ten Hag said (via Sky Sports):

"I think he's not happy, we are not happy. We have expectations, he has high expectations of himself. At this moment, he is not in his best form. But I know he will be back. I know when the team is playing better, he will play better, he will score goals. I am confident of that."

He added:

"This season, he will improve and score goals, he's totally in the team and aware on everything. He will be back on track. That can happen very quickly. Sometimes you need only one game, I'm sure he will get there."

Rashford's season went from bad to worse during Manchester United's 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League when he was given a straight red card for a foul in the first half.