“This is a completely different type of game” – Mark Lawrenson offers interesting prediction on Arsenal vs Tottenham

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League clash against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 15 January.

The Gunners come into the game after a 3-0 win over Oxford City in the third round of the FA Cup. They are also at the top of the Premier League table, five points above second-placed Manchester City.

Spurs, meanwhile, beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup in their previous game. They are fifth in the league table, 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's side, who have a game in hand.

While the Gunners are in terrific form, Lawrenson believes they will find it tough to secure all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. In his column for Paddy Power, he stated:

"Forget Spurs, Tottenham should be nicknamed the ‘Enigma’! You never really know what you’re going to get from them, but I can see Antonio Conte getting his troops fired up. As good as Arsenal have been, this is a completely different type of game. The tackles will be flying in, and I don’t expect it to be a classic."

He added:

"I think it’ll be tight, the sort of game Conte loves. This weekend could be massive for the title race, but either way I think it’ll be tight in the run-in between Arsenal and City."

Prediction: Spurs 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal submit third bid for attacking target

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have put in a bid of around €70 million plus add-ons to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The bonus could be worth around €20-€25 million and the negotiations regarding the details are ongoing.

The Ukrainian winger has already agreed on personal terms with the north London side (via Football Insider). Hence, if the clubs can agree upon the financial details, Mudryk will move to the Emirates this January.

He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk, 21, could be a great addition for Arsenal, who have been hit by Gabriel Jesus' knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian striker is expected to return in March as he recovers after undergoing surgery.

Hence, Mudryk could offer much-needed depth in attack for Arteta's side, who are currently competing in three different competitions.

