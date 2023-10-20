"This cub is from that lion" - Al-Nassr make social media post as Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes debut for the club's youth team

Al-Nassr have released the first pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo's son in action for their youth team after joining the Saudi Pro League giants' academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has joined Al-Alami's U13s and made his debut for the U15s team on Friday (October 20). His new club posted snaps of the Portuguese icon's son in action, donning his father's famous No.7 jersey, with the caption:

"This cub is from that lion."

Ronaldo Jr, 13, has aspirations of playing alongside his father one day. The Al-Nassr superstar said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has lit up Saudi football since joining Al-Alami in January. Ronaldo, 38, has bagged 25 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions.

The legendary forward has started the ongoing season strongly with 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions. He won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award in both August and September.

Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has big shoes to fill if he's to follow in his father's footsteps. He has played in the Portugal captain's former clubs' youth teams with Manchester United and Juventus.

The tricky teenage forward scored 25 goals in total 8 games for Juve's U9s, per All Football. That's the type of form that his father has enjoyed throughout his illustrious career given he's the all-time top goalscorer in international and club football.

Rio Ferdinand highlights Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring feat this year

The Manchester United legend helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand pointed out that the Al-Nassr captain is this year's top scorer across the globe. He reacted to the Portugal skipper's brace in a 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, posting on Instagram:

"Cristiano in 2023: 43 games, 40 goals, nine assists. He's now the year's top scorer worldwide, overtaking Erling Haaland (39) and Kylian Mbappe (35)."

Ronaldo's double for Selecao das Quinas took his international tally to 127 goals in 203 caps. He recently reached the remarkable milestone of 200 appearances, the first player in international football history to play that many games.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are regarded as Europe's next two superstars, following in the footsteps of the Portuguese icon and his longtime rival Lionel Messi.

However, it's clear that despite their incredible goalscoring feats, they still have a way to go in reaching Ronaldo's level. He's bagged 726 goals in 979 club games for Al-Nassr, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Sporting CP.