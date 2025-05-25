"This deal will be announced in the coming days" - Ex-Saudi official believes Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join Al-Nassr rivals ahead of Club World Cup

Former Al-Batin president Nasser Al-Huwaidi has revealed that Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of joining their Saudi Pro League rivals, Al-Hilal. The deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming days, which would allow Ronaldo to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a free agent upon the expiration of his current deal with Al-Nassr at the end of June. Therefore, the 40-year-old could potentially join any club on a short-term deal to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup. He has been linked with Wydad Casablanca, Palmeiras, Botafogo, and Al-Hilal in recent weeks.

However, it appears as if the latter have won the race to acquire Ronaldo's signature as Al-Huwaidi recently stated (via Kooora):

"It's unfair to belittle what Al-Hilal's management is doing. Al-Zaeem's fans should know that the management is working very hard and negotiating with more than one world-class player to bolster the team with top-class players. What's delaying the completion of the deals is that many players are still tied up in their local league matches, making it difficult to officially announce the signings at the present time."

He added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al Hilal, and this deal will be announced in the coming days. The legend's arrival at Al-Hilal will give the Club World Cup a huge boost, and Al-Hilal will have the highest attendance in the tournament."

"Al Hilal will certainly sign three international names in addition to Cristiano, which will enable the team to perform at a high level and satisfy its fans. Ronaldo is currently better than Mitrovic, and I don't think Al Hilal fans will object to his arrival. Rather, they will welcome him as long as he adds value to the team and contributes to winning trophies."

Al-Nassr have struggled in recent years and are yet to win an official trophy since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in January 2023. Moreover, they have fallen short of Al-Hilal as well, with the latter winning three trophies in the same period, including the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially find success with Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup. The competition is set to take place between June 14 and July 13 in the United States.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Al-Nassr this season?

Despite operating at a high level, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to finish the season trophyless. Al-Nassr were unable to win the league title, AFC Champions League, the King Cup of Champions, or the Saudi Super Cup, falling short to their SPL rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season. He is also expected to win the Golden Boot, having garnered 24 league goals in 29 fixtures, two goals ahead of Ivan Toney.

However, the Portugal icon's feats haven't translated into success for the Knights of Najd. They are currently fourth in the SPL standings with 67 points, 13 behind the champions Al-Ittihad, and have failed to qualify for next season's AFC Champions League.

