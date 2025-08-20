"This was my decision" - Xabi Alonso responds when asked why he benched Rodrygo in Real Madrid's win against Osasuna

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has defended his decision to bench Rodrygo during the side's win over Osasuna. Los Blancos commenced their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Alessio Lisci's side in LaLiga on Tuesday, August 19.

Kylian Mbappe's 51st-minute penalty handed Alonso his first win at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss fielded a strong starting XI, which included Trent-Alexander Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Alex Carreras, all of whom made their league debut. Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono also came on in the second half for his first game in Real Madrid's colours.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Rodrygo was an unused substitute in the game amid speculations surrounding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has been dropped to the bench for a seventh consecutive game under Alonso, and fans believe that his time at the club is coming to an end.

When questioned about Rodrygo, Alonso defended his decision to bench the Brazilian, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

“Rodrygo? Nothing is happening. I count on Rodrygo of course, it’s a game. This was my decision.”

Since Alonso took over the reins at Real Madrid, Rodrygo has managed just 93 minutes of action across three matches. He was named in the starting XI for Alonso’s first game at the club during their 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup, but has struggled for game time since then.

Rodrygo has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly interested in his services. Madrid have reportedly placed a €100m price tag on the former Santos winger.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso commends summer signings on performance against Osasuna

Xabi Alonso was satisfied with the performance of the club’s summer recruits in their season-opening victory over Osasuna. Trent-Alexander Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alex Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono were all handed their league debut by the Spanish manager.

Speaking after the win, Alonos claimed that all four players performed well and were not overwhelmed by the pressure of playing in front of the home crowd. He said (via Supersport):

"I didn't feel that the shirt or the Bernabeu weighed them down. The four of them performed well, maybe not spectacularly. But they were solid, they didn't make any mistakes, they weren't nervous, and they were well integrated into the team."

"Those who started and Mastantuono, who came on in the second half, brought energy. This mix has been good with those who were already there ... As a first take, I can take a lot of positives from it, he added."

Real Madrid are currently eighth in the LaLiga standings. Up next, they will face newly-promoted side Real Oviedo away on Sunday, August 24.

