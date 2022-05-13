"This was a defining decision" - Mark Clattenburg delivers honest verdict on penalty and red card incident during Arsenal vs Tottenham

Football referee Mark Clattenburg has weighed in on some of the key decisions taken during Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Spurs secured a vital win in their bid for a fourth-place finish and now sit just a point behind the Gunners in the league table with just two games remaining.

The sides contested another lively north London derby but it was fraught with decisions that didn't go down well with the visitors, starting with a penalty.

Cedric Soares shoved Son Heung-min inside the area, conceding a spot-kick which Harry Kane converted to put the hosts in front.

Clattenburg, who's officiated almost 300 Premier League games, felt it was soft contact but Paul Tierney was still right in giving it a penalty.

In his column for Sportsmail, he wrote:

"This was a defining decision in a match with so much riding on the result and I'm not sure I would have given this. Technically, Paul Tierney wasn't wrong."

"We were shown a replay of what the referee could see from behind and it looked like a nudge in the back from Cedric Soares on Son Heung-min."

"But if we're going to give this as a penalty, I could find plenty of other examples when the same 'foul' has occurred in the box in other games."

Implying that such decisions don't always lead to a penalty, he further added:

"The inconsistency is frustrating because when this happens next week in another Premier League game, will it be given? Maybe. Maybe not. Unfortunately for Arsenal, Tierney considered it a clear foul and Harry Kane said thank you very much."

Clattenburg felt Arsenal star was rightfully sent off

Arsenal's night went from bad to worse after Rob Holding was sent off in the 33rd minute when they were already trailing 1-0.

He first went into the books for dragging down Son and then quickly saw a second yellow for a cynical block on the Spurs star.

Both seemed legitimate calls and Clattenburg slammed the Arsenal defender for his stupidity. The 47-year-old added:

"Holding had already been fouling Son prior to receiving his first yellow, almost targeting the Spurs forward in a running battle."

"Although referees allow a degree of feistiness in these derbies, Tierney finally lost patience with Holding and booked him for his third foul on Son, this time for pulling back his opponent."

Reflecting further on Holding's "naivety", he wrote:

"Given he was already on a yellow, it was therefore stupid of Holding to block Son's run using an elevated arm."

"Antonio Conte's teams love making it so that the referee has decisions to make. Holding fell for it hook, line and sinker, and his naivety sank Arsenal."

The Gunners are away to Newcastle United on Tuesday for their penultimate match of the season, while Tottenham host Burnley on Sunday.

