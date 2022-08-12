“This department was not our problem last weekend” – Jurgen Klopp sheds light on impact of partnership between Salah and Nunez at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez have a 'good' partnership.

The German tactician's comments come after the duo combined for both goals during the Reds' 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League on August 6.

Nunez, who came on as a second-half substitute, cheekily flicked home a cross from Salah to bring his side level at 1-1 in the 64th minute. The Uruguayan then returned the favor in the 80th minute to set up the Egyptian and help the side rally back once again after going 2-1 down.

While the game ended 2-2, Klopp praised Salah and Nunez for the way they linked up. He said during a recent press conference (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“It's a good partnership. It's two players who are determined to score and be in desicive areas. It's very helpful. Mo's in a really good moment and Darwin is settling in. This department was not our problem last weekend.”

The duo also got some valuable minutes together during the FA Community Shield, which Liverpool won by beating Manchester City 3-1. Their partnership is expected to only improve as the season progresses.

Nunez has now netted twice and assisted once in two official matches since arriving at Anfield. He also notably scored four times in a pre-season friendly against Red Bull Leipzig last month. Salah, meanwhile, has recorded two goals and two assists in two official matches this season.

Liverpool look to register first win of the Premier League season this weekend

The 2-2 draw away to Fulham raised a few questions for Klopp to mull over. The display was a fairly poor successor to his side's convincing performance in the Community Shield.

Liverpool were slow to start the game, allowing the Cottagers to capitalize, and struggled to deal with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored a brace. To make matters worse, they also lost Thiago Alcantara to a hamstring injury in the second half.

The Reds will look to make amends and record their first win of the 2022-23 Premier League season this weekend. They will take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, August 15. Palace will enter this game following a 2-0 defeat at home against Arsenal on Matchday 1.

Klopp's men notably beat the Eagles 2-0 in a friendly last month. They also defeated Patrick Vieira's side in both their league meetings last season, winning 3-0 at Anfield and 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

