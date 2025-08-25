“This disease is serious” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister responds after follower asks her to tell him not to marry Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has slammed fans for asking her to stop the Portuguese superstar's marriage to Georgina Rodriguez. She wants the fans not to get involved in the footballer's personal life.

Ronaldo and Georgina got engaged earlier this month after dating for around a decade. The two are yet to announce a date for the wedding.

Aveiro was doing a Q&A with her fans on Instagram when an unnamed fan asked her to pass a message to Ronaldo. The fan wanted the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar not to marry Georgina and said:

"Katia, please tell Cris not to get married."

She was not happy with the comment and hit out at the fan. She urged everyone to stay away from the Portuguese superstar's personal life and said:

”Oh, woman, let the boy do what makes him happy. Jeez, people... You have to think about your life and not that of others. This disease is serious, be careful.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's ring for Georgina Rodriguez reportedly featured around 15-20 carat diamonds. Experts told Page Six that the cost of the ring would be around $5 million as it featured an oval-cut center stone and two side stones.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez to have a massive wedding?

The Social Inc. founder, Dylan Davey, spoke to The Daily Mail earlier this month and predicted the cost of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's future wedding. The branding expert claimed that the wedding would be one of the best ever, with a possible £10 million being spent, and said:

"If the ring is already north of £1.5 million as reported, you can be certain the wedding budget will be many times that. We could be looking at £10 million-plus once you factor in a destination venue, couture wardrobes, world-class entertainment, VIP travel, and global security - the kind of scale you'd expect for one of the most talked-about weddings since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez."

"Every element of this wedding will be thought through — the location, the guest list, the content strategy, because nothing at this level is left to chance. This is a moment defined by a new era and will cement them as one of the world's ultimate aspirational and trusted couples."

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay at Al-Nassr for another two years by penning a new deal earlier this summer. Georgina Rodriguez and their kids stay with him in Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Jr. plays in the Saudi Pro League club's academy.

