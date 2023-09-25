"This is a disgraceful tweet, you should be ashamed" - Referee charity rip into Jermaine Jenas for Arsenal vs Tottenham meltdown

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jermaine Jenas finds himself in hot soup following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24.

The Englishman has been criticized and accused of hypocrisy by Refsupportuk after he slammed referee Robert Jones, who was on duty during the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The game lived up to its billing and was an intriguing contest, with several twists and turns as well as some controversy. The Gunners went ahead through a Cristian Romero own goal in the 26th minute but Son Heung-min ensured both sides finished the first half on equal terms with his 42nd-minute strike.

The most controversial moment of the game came after the restart. Arsenal were awarded a penalty kick after the ball hit Romero's hand in the box as he tried to block an incoming shot.

The Gunners' plea for a spot kick was initially turned down but following a lengthy VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and Bukayo Saka converted to restore his side's lead. Son, once again, proved to be decisive, equalizing after just a minute as the two sides shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jenas wasn't pleased with the referee's decision to award Arsenal the penalty kick and took to social media to criticize the call.

“Complete s***house off a referee! They’re all ruining our game!” the former Tottenham Hotspur star wrote on Twitter.

The Englishman's outburst was quite ironic as he was part of a video campaign urging players and fans to treat referees with respect at the start of the season.

"We've all got to do better, at all levels. No more surrounding refs. No more abuse," he said in the footage.

Jenas' gesture has been condemned by many, including referee charity RefSupportUK.

"This is a disgraceful tweet and you should be ashamed," the organisation wrote on X.

"Your tweet encourages on line abuse of referees and considering your role on TV your employers need to give their head a wobble. Remember Anthony Taylor and his family were attacked at an airport because of antics such as yours."

