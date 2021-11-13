"This is my dream, it's finally coming true" - 11-year-old pitch invader who received Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey opens up about incident, reveals he told guards to let her go

After Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen giving his shirt to a young Irish fan who had run onto the pitch. She jumped the barrier, dodged security guards and sprinted towards her hero.

Addison Whelan, the 11-year-old fan later revealed how Ronaldo made sure she was okay. The Manchester United star also asked security personnel to let her go before giving the shirt.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young fan after Portugal's match against the Republic of Ireland 🙌 Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young fan after Portugal's match against the Republic of Ireland 🙌 https://t.co/6fgB3A1rTg

Addison spoke to RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland about meeting Ronaldo. She revealed:

"I jumped over the barrier because I was in the second row. I jumped over the first row and over the barrier. Then I sprinted onto the pitch, but there were security guards running behind me and there was another two coming from the other corner so I just kept sprinting. When I saw the other two coming from the other corner I ran more towards the halfway line so then I could swerve around them, but then they caught me."

She further added:

"Then I was just screaming Ronaldo's name. He turned around and he saw me and he was telling them to leave me. So then I was calling him over. He came over to me. I was just in shock and crying and I was like 'Can I have your jersey? Please, please. I'm a big, huge fan'. He was saying 'Are you okay?'"

Ronaldo then handed over his shirt to the 11-year-old. She also revealed her father's reaction to the incident. She said:

"When my dad saw him taking off the shirt, my dad's face was just in shock. I was like 'Oh my God, this is it, this is my dream, it's finally coming true'. That was probably his last time playing in Ireland. He [Ronaldo] said I appreciate that and everything."

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal edge closer to 2022 World Cup qualification

Portugal were held to a 0-0 draw against Ireland on Thursday in the World Cup Qualifiers. This makes Cristiano Ronaldo's side favorites to directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Against Ireland, Ronaldo's header in the second half was the clearest chance of the game. However, the header went wide. Other than that, there were sporadic chances for both teams but neither could capitalize. Pepe was sent off in the 81st minute for a second yellow card. He will miss Portugal's next match.

Portugal now face Serbia on Sunday in their final game. Portugal and Serbia are currently tied on points at the top with 17 each. However, the Ronaldo-led side have scored three more goals, so they sit at the top.

AZR @AzrOrganization 🚨 Portugal's 0-0 Draw Against Ireland has Made Portugal Vs Serbia on Sunday Night More Mouthwatering! 🤤👌🏻



THE WINNER BETWEEN SERBIA & PORTUGAL - TOPS THE GROUP A & DIRECTLY QUALIFIES TO THE 2022 WORLD CUP. 🔥 🚨 Portugal's 0-0 Draw Against Ireland has Made Portugal Vs Serbia on Sunday Night More Mouthwatering! 🤤👌🏻THE WINNER BETWEEN SERBIA & PORTUGAL - TOPS THE GROUP A & DIRECTLY QUALIFIES TO THE 2022 WORLD CUP. 🔥 https://t.co/wT2HZTJxpQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even a draw against Serbia would be enough for Portugal to qualify directly for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Serbia will have to go through another qualifier if they fail to beat Portugal on Sunday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy