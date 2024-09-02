"This dude is so bad", "Shouldn't be at the club" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid star despite their win over Real Betis

Fans were unimpressed with midfielder Dani Ceballos' performance despite Real Madrid's win against Real Betis. The La Liga match ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Blancos on Sunday, September 1, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first La Liga goal via an assist by Federico Valverde in the 67th minute. The Frenchman doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to seal the victory for Real Madrid.

Ceballos, who was replaced by Brahim Díaz in the 65th minute, didn't have much of an impact during his time on the pitch.

Seveal fans took to social media to assess the midfielder's performance against Betis. While some were against the 28-year-old starting, other's felt he didn't even deserve to be at the club. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Ceballos shouldn't be starting over Brahim, Arda, Camavinga ( when he's back) or even Luka. This dude is so bad. Gets subbed off and we score. Coincidence? I think NOT."

Another added:

"Ceballos shouldn’t be at the club."

"dont play ceballos again," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Ceballos is off and we score. Don't let that guy see the pitch again."

Another tweeted:

"Ceballos off and we score ✍️"

One user wrote:

"Would love to see Guler in Dani Ceballos' position in this formation."

While another wrote:

"If I see ceballos in that lineup again man …"

Real Madrid are currently second on the La Liga table with eight points from four games. They are already four points behind table toppers and arch-rivals Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe sends message to Real Madrid fans after scoring brace against Real Betis

Kylian Mbappe had a message for Real Madrid fans following his brace against Real Betis on Sunday. Speaking to the press, the Frenchman said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"Hello Madridistas, we are at the Bernabeu. I am very happy for the win and my goals. Hala Madrid."

When asked about his opinion on being the successor to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe said:

"Successor to Cristiano Ronaldo? He is my idol, yes. But no, I don't want that pressure. I want to be Kylian. Only pressure I have is of having to adapt to the team."

Los Blancos face Real Sociedad in their next La Liga fixture on September 14 at the Reale Arena. The reigning European champions will then open their Champions League campaign against VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 17 .

