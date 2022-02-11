"This won't be easy for Liverpool" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League clash

Former footballer Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool will pick up a hard-fought win when they clash against Burnley. The Reds visit the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday (February 13).

Lawrenson believes Burnley have the potential to make things difficult at home, although Liverpool are likely to eventually come away with a 2-0 win. He told the BBC:

"This won't be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight. I still think Jurgen Klopp's side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances."

Liverpool FC @LFC



We’re LIVE with the boss Jürgen Klopp ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor! Looking ahead to #BURLIV We’re LIVE with the boss Jürgen Klopp ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Looking ahead to #BURLIV 🎙We’re LIVE with the boss Jürgen Klopp ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The 64-year-old also pointed out that the battle between Burnley's new striker Wout Weghorst and his compatriot Virgil van Dijk will be interesting. Lawrenson said:

"Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting. Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one."

Weghorst is yet to open his account for Sean Dyche's side. However, he did get a vital assist for Jay Rodriguez's equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Burnley's last Premier League outing.

Liverpool look set for a good finish to the season

Liverpool looked close to slipping out of the Premier League title race towards the end of 2021. However, they are back in it after a promising upturn in results.

The Reds are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions, scoring 13 goals during that run and conceding just one. Even more interestingly, they have managed most of these results without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who were on international duty.

Salah returned for the club's comfortable 2-0 victory against Leicester City last night and looked sharp during his cameo off the bench. Mane, meanwhile, is likely to make the squad for the Reds' match against Burnley.

Klopp's outfit also added Luis Diaz to their squad during the winter transfer window. Diaz got an assist on his debut in a 3-1 FA Cup win against Cardiff City. The former Porto star was a menace against Leicester on his maiden appearance in the Premier League as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool are currently alive in all four competitions. They are second in the league, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and have made it into the Carabao Cup final. The Reds have also progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee