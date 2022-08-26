"This won't be an easy one" - Chris Sutton gives his prediction for Southampton vs Manchester United clash

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has stated that Southampton will pose problems for Manchester United during their upcoming Premier League contest at St. Mary's Stadium on August 27.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag opened his Premier League career with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend. Brentford doubled the side's pain by inflicting a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

However, the Red Devils bounced back in style by defeating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on August 22. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in either half handed Ten Hag his first competitive win with his new club, impressing the home faithful.

In his column for BBC, Sutton expressed his disbelief at the Old Trafford outfit's recent victory against Jurgen Klopp's side. He wrote:

"I was so sure about that, I actually thought I had gone easy on them. United were really excellent. Their issue is can they back it up? It has been a strange start to the season, some teams have been so inconsistent."

Predicting the outcome of the clash in Southampton, he added:

"I watched Southampton against Leicester City last weekend. In the first half, they had to weather a bit of pressure and then went behind to a James Maddison free-kick, but they responded brilliantly."

He continued:

"They ended up deservedly winning the game after Che Adams came off the bench and scored twice, and this won't be an easy one for Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag. I didn't see United turning up against Liverpool, I don't think anybody did, but I think they can back up their victory and edge this one."

Casemiro, who recently penned a four-year contract after joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million, is expected to make his much-awaited debut on Saturday.

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League table, with three points from three matches so far this season.

Casemiro aims to make positive impact at new club Manchester United

Speaking at his farewell press conference with Real Madrid, Casemiro shed light on his immediate goals. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"What I want is to pass on my values. What I've learned here I want to pass on there. The winning mentality, the work, the day-to-day. I want to learn from the Premier League, a beautiful league. At 30 years old, I'm in my best moment."

Casemiro lifted a whopping 18 trophies during his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. He registered 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

