"This is the emergence of a fabulous team" - Joe Cole salutes Liverpool after impressive win away from home against Brentford

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has waxed lyrical about Liverpool after they defeated Brentford 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

The Reds won their second league game in a row despite losing Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota to serious-looking injuries in the first half. Darwin Nunez (35'), Alexis Mac Allister (55'), Mohamed Salah (68'), and Cody Gakpo (86') got on the scoresheet, while Ivan Toney (75') netted for the hosts.

Cole gave his verdict on Jurgen Klopp and Co. following the game, telling TNT Sports (via EuroSport):

“Liverpool have got an outstanding squad. When the new players like Mac Allister, Nunez, Gakpo start to settle and pick up a bit of form, and you add to that the top players that they’ve already got [and the] winning mentality, manager and fans, it was looking ominous."

He added:

“They’re sticking in it; they’re five points clear. Playing and winning early on a Saturday is a fantastic feeling because you know you can sit back and it’s on to Man City and Arsenal and what they can do. Can they match us? You put it on them. This Liverpool team, to be fighting on four fronts. A little bit of bad news, the injuries today, but this is the emergence of a fabulous team.”

The Reds remain at the top of the league standings with 57 points from 25 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

How did Liverpool fare in their 4-1 win against Brentford?

Liverpool emphatically dispatched Brentford 4-1 in their Premier League clash away from home. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Reds dominated possession with 63 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 614 passes, with an accuracy of 82 percent. In contrast, Thomas Frank's men had 37 percent possession and attempted 358 passes, with an accuracy of 69 percent.

Both sides looked threatening in attack, with Jurgen Klopp's side being much more clinical. The Merseysiders had 15 shots in total, with eight being on target. On the other hand, Brentford had 15 shots in total, mustering six on target.

The Reds will next be in action against Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday, February 21.