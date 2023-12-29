"This is the end of the matter" - Real Madrid dealt blow as club manager confirms Los Blancos target will not leave club in January

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva as the Portuguese club's manager Roger Schmidt stated that they will not sell him in January. Los Blancos are dealing with an injury crisis, having lost senior centre-backs David Alaba and Eder Militao for the remainder of the season due to ACL injuries.

They have been linked to various centre-backs, including Antonio Silva, regarding a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Portuguese club's manager, Roger Schmidt, stated that they will not entertain any offers for Silva. He added that the 20-year-old is a key part of their starting XI. He said (via AS):

"We will not let Antonio Silva leave. We are halfway through the season and we have big objectives with Benfica. He is happy at the club, so this is the end of the matter."

Antonio Silva has started 13 out of Benfica's 14 league games this season. He also featured four times in the UEFA Champions League for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Real Madrid are likely to move for a defender in January

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed earlier this month that Los Blancos are planning a move for a center-back in the January window. He stated that the market is open for a full month and they will not rush into a decision. He said (via OneFootball):

"We have spoken with the club [about the need of signing a centre-back], we will evaluate it in the coming days. We have time to do it because the market ends on January 31 and we are going to look for the best possible solution. For now, we are in no hurry. This is not the time to announce the names. If there is a possibility of signing a player who is good for the club and for the season, we will do it."

For now, the manager is open to using defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni as a make-shift defender. During their 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves last week, the Frenchman had to slot in at centre-back next to Antonio Rudiger after Nacho was sent off.

Ancelotti said about the situation:

"Tchouaméni, in an emergency, is the 1st option after the centre-backs. Now, it's an emergency. He can play there."

Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table with 45 points from 18 matches. Girona are level on points with Los Blancos but sit second on goal difference.