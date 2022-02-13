'This is not enough'- De Gea says Manchester United should improve fast after disappointing Southampton draw

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea expressed his frustration after his side's 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday. With their second consecutive 1-1 draw, the Red Devils squandered the chance to overtake fourth-placed West Ham in the league table.

Jadon Sancho drew first blood for United in the 21st minute. The Red Devils dominated the first half, creating many goalscoring opportunities, but failed to build on their load.

Ralf Rangnick's side were left to rue their missed opportunities when Che Adams equalised for Southampton in the 48th minute. With no more goals in the game, United had to split points with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. United's performance disappointed De Gea, who thinks his team aren't doing enough to win games.

"The situation needs to improve and fast. We have to learn that this is not enough," said David de Gea on Twitter.

United have endured a difficult few weeks since the international break. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Middlesbrough. Rangnick's side were then held to a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Premier League strugglers Burnley in midweek.

The club were in desperate need of victory against Southampton on Saturday to help them keep pace with Arsenal and West Ham United in the race for the top four. However, they couldn't do so.

United next face another tricky test when they host Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the Premier League. Brighton have enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign thus far, sitting ninth in the league table.

David de Gea @D_DeGea The situation needs to improve and fast. We have to learn that this is not enough. The situation needs to improve and fast. We have to learn that this is not enough. 🔴 https://t.co/rldnrBURIy

Cristiano Ronaldo's woeful form is a massive source of concern for Manchester United

Manchester United vs Southampton - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo looked uncharacteristically off the pace in United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped to the bench during the Red Devils' trip to Burnley in midweek, but started against the Saints.

Ronaldo had missed a penalty in regulation time in the FA Cup defeat on penalties to Middlesbrough a fortnight ago. After subsequent blanks against Burnley and now Southampton, Ronaldo's goal drought has now extended to six games, his worst since 2009.

GOAL @goal



Cristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. Six games without a goalCristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. Six games without a goal 😵Cristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. https://t.co/Rd2twF4Pkm

With 14 goals across competitions, Ronaldo remains United's top scorer this season, but has looked like a pale shadow of his illustrious self in recent weeks. Against the Saints, he squandered a few opportunities, and had an effort ruled out for offside. He went completely off the boil in the second half.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rangnick needs his key striker to rediscover his mojo in front of goal as Manchester United stare at the prospect of another trophyless season.

Edited by Bhargav