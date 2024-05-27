"This is exactly the plan we wanted and what he said came true" - Manchester United star praises Ten Hag for his tactics in FA Cup triumph

Sofyan Amrabat has praised Erik ten Hag's tactics for Manchester United's win over Manchester City. He claims that the Dutchman set his players up perfectly to win the FA Cup final.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Amrabat felt that Ten Hag deserved a lot of credit for the win. He believes that the players played out the plan to perfection as they kept things compact and did not give the Manchester City players any space. He said:

"A very big compliment for the trainer. He has prepared us very well. This is exactly the plan we wanted and what he said came true. We just had to keep it compact, keep the spaces very small, work really hard and then hope to do something during the transition. I think we scored two perfect goals and gave up very little. In the end, it was a perfect plan overall, and we executed it perfectly."

Amrabat was on loan for the 2023/24 season and will likely head back to Fiorentina. Manchester United have shown no indication that the midfielder will be signed permanently.

Erik ten Hag confident about Manchester United future

Erik ten Hag remains confident that he will be at Manchester United next season, despite reports suggesting he is set to be sacked. The Dutchman stated ahead of the FA Cup final that he had already met with the owners. He said:

"No, we already did and on Sunday I will go on holiday. I think I deserve it. It is not necessary [to have assurances]. We will go for next season."

Ten Hag was also quizzed earlier in the season and insisted that he was the right man for Manchester United. He believed he could turn things around and said:

"I have no doubt about this. As human beings and my experience that will always happen once in three months when you are not in the right attitude. But, mostly this team has the right spirit and they execute the rules and principles of the game even if they have to adapt in their positions. I can only be happy and it is a big compliment for this team that they executed all that they could and they were fighting."

Kieran McKenna, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino are the managers linked with the Manchester United job at the moment.