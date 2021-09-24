"This isn't a FIFA game, play proper football" - Paul Ince slams 3 Manchester United players after Carabao Cup exit

Former Manchester United attacker Paul Ince has criticized Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for their performances against West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss to the Hammers in the Carabao Cup and crashed out of the competition in the process.

Ince told The United Stand:

"I get that Sancho is still learning, he’s still young. But this is not a FIFA game, it’s not all about dribbling and dribbling and trying to beat two, three, four players or little flicks and that. Yeah, it’s nice when they come off but the likes of Sancho and Lingard, all these flicks, just play proper football."

"Honestly, it winds me up! If you watch players like [Ryan] Giggs, they get it and they pass, one-twos and get one-on-one… we just want to keep running with the ball, trying little flicks, little backheels."

"That’s what I saw with Martial, I saw it at times with Lingard and with Sancho and that’s where they need to learn that it’s not all about dribbling. Sometimes you can pass your way through players and get yourself in the box."

Paul Ince went deeper into his criticism of Anthony Martial, who was linked with a departure from Manchester United during the summer transfer window. He said:

"How many people are ahead of Martial now? Was he going to go in the transfer window? Ole said no and he’s still part of his plans."

"I just looked at Martial’s body language and I was thinking, 'Does he actually want to be out there on a Wednesday night?', and some players do that. When they’re not involved in the first team on a Saturday, they think: 'Why am I playing in the Carabao Cup?!'

The 53-year-old added:

"You sense that body language with Martial. He didn’t want to be out there. Martial has got to be ready for his opportunity. I don’t think Ronaldo will play every game. Yesterday was an opportunity for Martial to say to the manager, 'Look at me, I still want to push for a shirt!', and that was the sad thing about yesterday."

Manchester United have crucial fixtures ahead

Anthony Martial was linked with a departure from Manchester United this summer

Manchester United will return to action with a clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. They will resume their Champions League campaign four days later as they host Villareal at Old Trafford for their second fixture.

After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will face Everton and Leicester City on Matchday 7 and Matchday 8 of the Premier League, respectively. It remains to be seen how they'll cope with this tight schedule.

