"This is his final chance" - Dean Jones says Manchester United star might get one last opportunity to resurrect his Old Trafford career

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is drinking in the last chance saloon at Old Trafford.

Expectations were incredibly high for the France international when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 from AS Monaco. However, Martial has failed to make his mark in the Premier League or in Europe after a decent start.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls By the way, there's a complete change in Anthony Martial's attitude and body language. Looks so hungry, sharp, lively, and eager to get involved.



Whatever Erik ten Hag is doing to him is obviously working and Man Utd will benefit hugely from it. By the way, there's a complete change in Anthony Martial's attitude and body language. Looks so hungry, sharp, lively, and eager to get involved.Whatever Erik ten Hag is doing to him is obviously working and Man Utd will benefit hugely from it. https://t.co/6mBR79QnVj

The 26-year-old returned to Manchester United this summer following an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla during the second half of last season. However, he seems to have found some form under new manager Erik ten Hag and has scored in his side's first two pre-season clashes.

Jones believes that the 2022-23 season could be Martial's last chance at the Theater of Dreams and told GiveMeSport:

“This is his final chance, and I think almost every United fan actually still wants him to succeed.”

The journalist added:

“So, if he makes the most of his chances, this could actually be great for everyone. And this could bring about a different atmosphere at Old Trafford for players like this to be revived.”

Martial has scored 79 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions for United. However, after an excellent 2019-20 campaign where he netted 23 times (all comps.), he has scored just five Premier League goals over the last two seasons.

The forward's current deal at Old Trafford notably runs until 2024, with the club having the option of extending it by a further year.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ten Hag's ability to make Antony Martial, a player who has been desperate to leave for a year, happy and motivated in the space of two weeks shouldn't go unnoticed Ten Hag's ability to make Antony Martial, a player who has been desperate to leave for a year, happy and motivated in the space of two weeks shouldn't go unnoticed

Anthony Martial says he's "really happy" at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently absent from Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, while Edinson Cavani departed the club this summer. This has seen Martial being entrusted with the centre-forward spot for Ten Hag's side during pre-season.

The Frenchman has repaid his manager's faith by scoring goals against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory. Martial will look to continue his scoring spree when his side take on Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their next two matches.

While on tour, he explained how happy he was at United and said during a fan Q&A (as per The Mirror):

“I’m really happy to be back with Manchester United. I was really happy to score the two goals and I hope I’ll do the same in the next game.”

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is currently in doubt after he requested United to let him leave the club. Should the 37-year-old depart, Martial could be given an extended run in the starting XI as the Red Devils' primary goal threat.

B/R Football @brfootball Anthony Martial back scoring in a United shirt Anthony Martial back scoring in a United shirt 🔴 https://t.co/aBlWbQ7cGh

