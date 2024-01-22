"This is how football can work out sometimes" - Dimitar Berbatov explains how Jadon Sancho can revive Manchester United career 

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United chapter might not be over yet despite the player having left the club to join Borussia Dortmund on loan this winter. Speaking to Betfair, former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov has outlined how the winger could walk his way back to Old Trafford.

Berbatov explained that he doesn't see Sancho making a return to Manchester United while Erik ten Hag is still manning the dugout. However, the Bulgarian believes that Sancho could get back into the side when the Dutchman's spell at the club is over.

The attacker made the headlines once again as he came off the bench and bagged an assist for Borussia Dortmund in their 4-0 victory over Koln at the weekend.

Speaking in the wake of that performance, Dimitar Berbatov opined that the player made the right move by returning to Signal Iduna Park.

"Jadon Sancho came on for Dortmund and got an assist, which is a great way to return to his old club," the Bulgarian told Betfair. "This is how football can work out sometimes.

"You can be really good in one league or in a different country, then go to the English Premier League and it just doesn’t work out for you. Dortmund is a good move for Sancho because he’s returned to familiar surroundings with friends around him."

Berbatov went on to discuss whether the attacker still has a future at Manchester United, saying:

"He’s made a good start with them and it’ll be great if he goes back to his previous form. But if you’re asking me if that’ll get him back in Ten Hag’s good books, I don’t think so. I only see Sancho playing for Manchester United again if the manager changes. If Sancho does well at Dortmund, he should be in contention for a place at Euro 2024."

Jadon Sancho decided to leave Manchester United amid a fall-out with Erik ten Hag last year that resulted in him being ostracized. The winger joined Dortmund this winter and has had a promising start, recording two assists in his first two games.

Manchester United ready to splash £60 million on Premier League midfielder

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window after enduring a difficult outing this season and the midfield is one of the areas where they intend to make additions to.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in luring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze to Old Trafford at the end of the season. The Red Devils are ready to spend as much as £60 million to get the deal over the line.

However, the report mentions that the Eagles are holding down on recouping £77 million from the player's sale. It remains to be seen how the Red Devils will respond to this. Eze is indeed a huge talent. He's bagged three goals and as many assists for Crystal Palace across all fronts this term.