“This is not a football decision” – Pundit says Steven Gerrard’s reputation is tarnished after Saudi move

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has slammed Steven Gerrard after the Liverpool legend was named manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is widely considered to be one of the greatest Premier League midfielders ever. However, he hasn't had the smoothest of journeys as a professional manager.

The ex-England international started his career in the Scottish Premiership, taking charge of Rangers between June 2018 and November 2021. He won them the league title in 2020-21 and left the club with an impressive win percentage of 64.8% from 193 games.

Steven Gerrard boldly decided to join Aston Villa mid-season in the 2021-22 campaign. However, he struggled and was sacked 11 months later. The 43-year-old was in charge at Villa Park for 40 games, with a poor win percentage of 32.5%.

His second tenure showed he wasn't quite ready for the Premier League. Hence, Gerrard has decided to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League. He was announced as the manager of Al-Ettifaq yesterday (July 3).

However, Simon Jordan believes this move will do nothing for Steven Gerrard's career. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"If you want to make a football decision that is going to take you on a journey that will make you a very successful manager and you back yourself, then you don't need to go to Dubai or the Middle East or wherever he's [Gerrard] going."

He added:

"In this instance, this is not a football decision, he's not going to advance as a coach, he's not going to enhance his reputation amongst those eyes that might look at him and go, 'oh look at what you did in the Saudi league'. They're not going to suggest that a Premier League job is going to come available as a result of that, so it's a financial decision."

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the league last season, with 37 points so Gerrard will have to work wonders to get them into title contention.

Steven Gerrard makes his GOAT decision between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered to be the two greatest players of this generation and often contest the GOAT debate. However, Steven Gerrard revealed he would choose Messi in his team over the Portuguese superstar.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

“There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But Ronaldo doesn’t get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team. What are we going to achieve together? Ronaldo will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player, so I’ll always go down that road.”

Lionel Messi has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, the most in football history. He also recently lead Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory. The 36-year-old is set to join MLS side Inter Miami after leaving PSG as a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and is still going strong for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He is expected to feature against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side next season.

