"This is a formula I accept" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts as Xavi announces decision to leave club at the end of the season

Barcelona president Joan Lapota has accepted Xavi's decision to resign as the manager. He said he was grateful to the outgoing boss, hailing him as a club legend again.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Xavi announced his decision, Laporta claimed that they were now focused on the club's season. He wants Xavi to give his best for the rest of the season and said (via Barca Blaugrana):

"Xavi informed me that he would leave at the end of the season. He wanted to finish the season and it's a formula that I accept because it was Xavi who proposed it to me. And he is a Barça legend. He is an honest person; he acts with complete dignity; and he is a person who loves Barça."

He added:

"We have to give everything we have to try to win the Champions League. We are in the next round against Napoli, and we are going step by step, and I think that, with commitment, with more character, without losing concentration, with the coach giving everything that I know he will, and with the players fully committed, we will be able to achieve some of the goals we have set for ourselves at the end of the season."

Barcelona have been linked with Hansi Flick by journalist Christian Falk, while SPORT have reported that the players want PSG boss Luis Enrique back.

Xavi set to leave Barcelona after the season ends

Xavi revealed on Saturday night that he was set to leave the club after the season. He added that the club board was informed of his decision and he knew it was the right time for a change.

He said (via GOAL):

"We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Cule, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on June 30. I made my decision to leave at the end of the season a few days ago, but now I have decided to announce it. The club needs a change of dynamic."

Barcelona lost to Villarreal on Saturday and are now 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. They next face Osasuna on Wednesday and will be looking to get back to winning ways.