Liverpool fans were delighted to see Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson link up for England's first goal against Senegal.

Bellingham set up the Reds' star for the opening goal which Henderson made no mistake in converting. Fans opined that they might be looking at the future as Bellingham might make a move to Anfield.

Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects across Europe at the moment. he has impressed immensely with his club side Borussia Dortmund. He is a target for European giants like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and more.

The Borussia Dortmund star's intense celebration with Henderson has stirred the pot about a move to the Reds.

Bellingham opened the scoring for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he netted against Iran last month. His performances have been continuously impressive since.

Fans think that the 19-year-old should make a move to Merseyside and team up with Henderson there as well.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from the Reds after Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson emphatically teamed up for the Three Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup;

cat @lfccxt HENDO GOAL AND JUDE ASSIST HENDO GOAL AND JUDE ASSIST https://t.co/j0hgYY7YRY

Meg @itsmeg_statham JUDE AND HENDO LINK UP JUDE AND HENDO LINK UP 😍😍😍

Abigail @rudkin_abigail Come to Liverpool Jude and you can play with Hendo like that all the time xoxo Come to Liverpool Jude and you can play with Hendo like that all the time xoxo

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole OH MY FACKING GOD JUDE TO HENDO AND THAT CELEBRATION OH MY FACKING GOD JUDE TO HENDO AND THAT CELEBRATION

ً @Bk8iP3 Nah Hendo’s celebration with the pashun>>>>, he wanted to headbutt Jude there Nah Hendo’s celebration with the pashun>>>>, he wanted to headbutt Jude there

George @GMcompss Jude is actually coming to Liverpool, that celebration with Hendo was too pure. What a half from them both btw. Jude is actually coming to Liverpool, that celebration with Hendo was too pure. What a half from them both btw.

sal @sxlang_ Hendo x Jude linkup, BRING HIM TO ANFIELD Hendo x Jude linkup, BRING HIM TO ANFIELD

The Red Gr @TheRedGr #LFC Two Liverpool players Jude and Hendo! The first is serving the second scoring this is how the future looks like Reds! #YNWA Two Liverpool players Jude and Hendo! The first is serving the second scoring this is how the future looks like Reds! #YNWA #LFC https://t.co/2XOq2ldpiW

Adam Lallana lauded Liverpool star for his performance for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Adam Lallana hails Trent Alexander-Arnold

Earlier, Adam Lallana lauded Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance for England against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Alexander-Arnold came on as a substitute during the clash against the Welsh side and put on an impressive cameo.

Lalana has now lauded the full-back as he said (via The Boot Room):

“Alexander-Arnold is rightly lauded as one of the best full backs in the world, but he must have, justifiably, felt like he was fourth choice with England recently. Yet, his body language when he came on was incredible. There was no sign of sulking, that he didn’t want to be there or that he feels he is just making up the numbers."

He further added:

“The way he defended, the way he presented himself and the way he intercepted was immaculate. He cushioned one ball out of the air which showed me he was on it. I thought that was a massive sign of how things are in the squad. Competition, and the opportunity out there, is driving standards up and up.”

