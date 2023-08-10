"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments" - Megan Rapinoe speaks out after USWNT's shock exit from FIFA Women's World Cup

Megan Rapinoe took to her Instagram, as she shared a heartfelt message following the USWNT's FIFA World Cup exit to Sweden. The 38-year-old announced that she will retire after the National Women’s Soccer League this year and could well have played her final game for the country.

The USWNT suffered a 5-4 defeat on penalties after playing out a goalless draw in 120 minutes against Sweden. After crashing out in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Rapinoe wrote on Instagram:

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can."

Despite contributing to the loss by missing her spot-kick, Rapinoe has achieved quite a bit with the USWNT. She won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 and is a two-time World Cup winner (2015 and 2019).

"I still just feel really grateful and joyful"- Megan Rapinoe reacts after USWNT loss to Sweden

Megan Rapinoe (via Getty Images)

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe reacted after her team's loss to Sweden on penalties in the Round of 16 stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The defeat meant that the nation was out of the run to win the tournament.

Rapinoe herself was among those to miss the spot as the game went to penalties following a stalemate in regular time. However, the 38-year-old chose to recall the positives rather than focus on the loss she had just dealt with. Speaking to Fox Sports after the game, she said:

"This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel and (it was) just not our day. I still just feel really grateful and joyful. I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country. It’s been an honour."

Rapinoe performed her final act for the USWNT. The two-time World Cup winner announced that she would be retiring from the sport after the conclusion of the National Women’s Soccer League.