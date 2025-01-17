"This game has become massive for Liverpool" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Brentford vs Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool will defeat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, January 18. The Reds dropped points in their previous encounter in playing out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (January 14).

Meanwhile, the Bees will be up and about as they salvaged a point in the final 10 minutes against Manchester City by scoring twice to secure a 2-2 draw. Claiming that pressure could pile on the Merseysiders if they do not win this tie, Sutton wrote in his column (via BBC Sport):

"I thought Liverpool were really unlucky not to beat Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. They played well had enough chances to win, but Forest keeper Matz Sels made some excellent saves."

Trending

"Now, with Arsenal winning on Wednesday, this game has become massive for them. If they don't win it, people are going to really question them."

Adding that he expects Arne Slot's men to get the job done, Sutton remarked:

"This is going to be another tough game for the leaders though. People might see Brentford's late comeback against Manchester City as justification for them resting players in their FA Cup home defeat by Plymouth."

"I disagree with that, but the Bees have shown this season that they never lie down and I can see them scoring and keeping this close. Unlike City, though, I believe Liverpool will find a way of getting over the line."

The Reds are four points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Arne Slot confirms Diogo Jota missed training ahead of Liverpool v Brentford

Diogo Jota

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota rescued a point for the Reds within seconds of coming on in the draw against Nottingham Forest. However, his inclusion in the squad against Brentford remains uncertain amid worries over a niggle.

Arne Slot has confirmed that the Portuguese player missed training in the lead-up to this match against the Bees. He said (via The Echo):

"No doubt about his importance for us but he wasn't training, so we have to see today where he is. It's not sure he is available tomorrow, we'll see today. He felt a little bit when he came in, a niggle during the half-hour he came in."

Jota's season has been terribly affected by fitness worries and has seen him miss 12 matches across competitions. He's featured in 13 Premier League games in the 2024-25 campaign, bagging five goals and two assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback