"This game comes a little bit too early for him" - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal superstar will miss UCL clash against Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on William Saliba's fitness. The French defender is a key member of the squad and has been out since January 17 after picking up a knock in the north London derby.

The French star has helped the Gunners to a strong first half of the campaign, making 30 appearances for the club. His manager gave a timeline for his return to the side, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Saliba is evolving well the last few days, but this game comes a little bit too early for him.”

Arsenal next face Dinamo Zagreb tomorrow in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow (January 22). The north London outfit currently sit in third place on the Champions League table with four wins, one draw, and a loss from six games.

Trending

"We want everything perfect but this game is very imperfect" - Arsenal manager discusses expectations for the season

In a recent interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discussed his club's expectations this season. The Gunners are in the race for the Premier League but are out of the FA Cup and in danger of exiting the League Cup after losing the first leg of their tie against Newcastle United 2-0.

The north London outfit have turned into title contenders over the last three seasons and were widely tipped to enjoy a triumphant season this year. In a recent interview with SkySports, the manager said:

"It’s all about expectations, honestly. And it happened with our families, with my kids. What do you expect from my kid? To get to his room and everything is tidy, go to the toilet and they flush it every time, and the toothpaste is in the right place, and they eat and they’re always in time and they’re always dressed. It’s not like this, I’m sorry."

"And we want everything perfect, but this game is very imperfect. And we want to be the best. And when you are there and the level of margins are so small, that’s what it is."

Arsenal will be keen to secure their first piece of silverware in five years at the end of the campaign. The English side are currently six points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback