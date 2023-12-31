"This game was kinda personal for me" - Anthony Elanga makes bold claims after helping Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United

Anthony Elanga has stated that he wanted to prove himself to Manchester United on Saturday after they sold him to Nottingham Forest in the summer. He added that the was game filled with personal objectives as he was not given enough chances by Erik ten Hag last season.

Speaking to the media after the 2-1 win over Manchester United, the winger, in a jubilant mood, admitted that he was determined to do well and claimed that it was his chance to show what they were missing out on by selling him. He said (via Metro):

“Last season wasn’t easy for me because I’d play 5-10 mins then I wouldn’t play 10 games then it would be in and out. This game was kinda personal for me, to prove that I am capable of playing at higher levels.”

Elanga started against his former side on Saturday and assisted the winner by Morgan Gibbs-White. He has now assisted six times in the league this season and scored four times.

Anthony Elanga was sold by Manchester United for £15 million

Anthony Elanga signed a 5-year deal with Nottingham Forest in the summer after he was sold by Manchester United for £15 million. The 21-year-old opened up about the move on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast earlier this season, saying:

"I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been ready and this is a big step up for me and that I wanted and needed in my career. It’s the right time for me to come here. It's an historical club in itself and the coach, the staff here and the players they have - young, hungry and ambitious players wanting to win, wanting to get better, wanting to elevate their own game. I feel like that could just help bring Forest to where they deserve to be. I feel like this season we could really show teams who we are and what we're capable of doing."

Elanga played 26 times in the 2022/23 season, but managed to get just 702 minutes on the pitch. He assisted twice and failed to get on the scoresheet as he had started just six matches in the season.